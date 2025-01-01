Menu
2016 Subaru Outback

126,522 KM

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/ Nav & Sunroof

12900719

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited w/ Nav & Sunroof

Location

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,522KM
VIN 4S4BSFLCXG3240740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 858
  • Mileage 126,522 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2016 Subaru Outback