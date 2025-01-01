$18,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited w/ Nav & Sunroof
2016 Subaru Outback
3.6R Limited w/ Nav & Sunroof
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,522KM
VIN 4S4BSFLCXG3240740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 858
- Mileage 126,522 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Android Audio
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing>
LGA motors
905-412-3805
2016 Subaru Outback