2016 Tesla Model S

Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on the renowned Recaro Grey Next Generation Interior with Figured Ash Wood decor and a Black Alcantara Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with original chargers and adapters as well as the following options:







AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App) capable

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen









SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle







OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 21 Inch Tesla Grey Turbine Wheels



- Integrated Center Console



- Panoramic Sunroof

- Power Liftgate



- Charging adapters and cables included









This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 420km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.









This local, one owner Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.









Rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine, as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, Lotus, MINI and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price from Shift Motors. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you do not have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.









We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you are buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.









Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.









Comes with a fresh manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) valid until January 2024 as well as balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until September 2024. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.