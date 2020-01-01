Menu
2016 Tesla Model S

75D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO, LOW KM, FRESH CPO WARRANTY!

2016 Tesla Model S

75D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO, LOW KM, FRESH CPO WARRANTY!

Location

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-901-4613

$73,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,264KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4408518
  • Stock #: 1-19-204
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E2XGF151395
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

* JUST ARRIVED WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on the renowned Recaro Grey Next Generation Interior with Figured Ash Wood decor and a Black Alcantara Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with original chargers and adapters as well as the following options:


               

AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App) capable

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


               

SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 21 Inch Tesla Grey Turbine Wheels

- Integrated Center Console

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Power Liftgate

- Charging adapters and cables included


               

This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 420km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.


               

This local, one owner Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.


               

Rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine, as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, Lotus, MINI and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price from Shift Motors. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you do not have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.


               

We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you are buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.


               

Comes with a fresh manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) valid until January 2024 as well as balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until September 2024. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated rear seats
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • LED Lights
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Front Sensors
  • Single Owner
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

