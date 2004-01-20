Menu
2016 Tesla Model S

70D AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!

2016 Tesla Model S

70D AUTOPILOT, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-901-4613

$54,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,761KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4408521
  • Stock #: 1-20-04
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E27GF121190
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

* WE HAVE OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Solid White on Tan Next Generation Leather Seats and trimmed with Piano Black Interior Decor Accents with a Matching Yacht Floor, this Model S 70D comes equipped with chargers and cables in addition to the following options:


               

AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App) capable

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- Black Brake Callipers

- 19 Inch Tesla Silver wheels


               

Sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified, this locally owned, single owner, accidents and claims free Model S is ready for take off! Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.


               

Rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine, as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, Lotus, MINI and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price from Shift Motors. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you do not have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.


               

We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you are buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.


               

Includes balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) valid until March 2020, as well as balance of Tesla's INCREDIBLE 8 YEAR drivetrain warranty covering motors, battery and driveline until March 2024. Extended warranty options available. 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Xenon Lights
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Front Sensors
  • Single Owner
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

