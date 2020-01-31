Menu
2016 Tesla Model S

70D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO, CARFAX CLEAN, FRESH CPO WARRANTY!

2016 Tesla Model S

70D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO, CARFAX CLEAN, FRESH CPO WARRANTY!

Location

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-901-4613

$62,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,977KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662330
  • Stock #: 1-20-032
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E28GF130254
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

*  WE HAVE MORE 2015-2016 MODEL S 70D'S INCOMING AND ALSO HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Solid Black on Black Next Generation Leather Seats and trimmed with Piano Black Interior Decor Accents, a matching Yacht Floor and a Black Alcantara Headliner for a truly blacked out look, this Model S 70D comes equipped with chargers and cables in addition to the following options and packages:


               

PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Leather seating with lumbar and memory

- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin

- Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting


               

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


               
 

SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19-inch Silver Tesla Two-Spoke Wheels

- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof

- Rear Power Liftgate


               

Sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified, this one owner, locally owned, accidents and claims free Model S is ready for take off! Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.


               

Rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine, as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, Lotus, MINI and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price from Shift Motors. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you do not have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.


               

We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you are buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.


               

Includes a fresh 4 year / 80,000 km manufacture comprehensive warranty valid until February 2024 as well as balance of Tesla's 8 year drivetrain warranty covering motors, battery and driveline until March 2024. Extended warranty options available. 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Automatic climate control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Xenon Lights
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Front Sensors
  • Single Owner
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

