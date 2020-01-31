2016 Tesla Model S

* WE HAVE MORE 2015-2016 MODEL S 70D'S INCOMING AND ALSO HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *







Finished in Solid Black on Black Next Generation Leather Seats and trimmed with Piano Black Interior Decor Accents, a matching Yacht Floor and a Black Alcantara Headliner for a truly blacked out look, this Model S 70D comes equipped with chargers and cables in addition to the following options and packages:







PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Leather seating with lumbar and memory

- Extended Nappa Leather Trim throughout the cabin

- Alcantara Headliner and Dashboard trim

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting







TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT:

- Forward-looking camera and radar

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen









SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle









OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19-inch Silver Tesla Two-Spoke Wheels

- All Glass Panoramic Sunroof

- Rear Power Liftgate









Sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified, this one owner, locally owned, accidents and claims free Model S is ready for take off! Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.







Rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine, as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, Lotus, MINI and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price from Shift Motors. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you do not have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.







We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you are buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.







Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.







Includes a fresh 4 year / 80,000 km manufacture comprehensive warranty valid until February 2024 as well as balance of Tesla's 8 year drivetrain warranty covering motors, battery and driveline until March 2024. Extended warranty options available.