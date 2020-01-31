2016 Tesla Model S

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *









Finished in Deep Blue Metallic on Tan Next Generation Seats and trimmed with Dark Ash Wood Interior Decor Accents and a black headliner, this MS60D is equipped with original chargers and adapters and:







TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE WITH AUTOPILOT CONVENIENCE FEATURES:

- Forward-looking camera and radar



- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees, reverse parking)

- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App)

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen

- High Definition backup camera







SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle









OTHER PREMIUM FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 19 inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Power Liftgate

- Integrated Center Console









This Model S can go 0-100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 350 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.









This locally owned, one owner Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.









Rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine, as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, BMW, Audi, Lotus, MINI and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price from Shift Motors. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you do not have to worry about all the hassle of haggling.









We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you are buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.









Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.









Comes with balance of manufacture comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) valid until February 2021 as well as balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until February 2025. Extended warranty options available upon request.