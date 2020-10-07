2016 Tesla Model S

+ taxes & licensing
* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER MODEL S 75D'S LIKE THIS ONE - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black Next Generation Leather Interior with Recaro Seating, Dark Ash Wood decor and a Black Alcantara Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:
AUTOPILOT WITH CONVENIENCE FEATURES:
- Forward-looking camera and radar
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- Summon (self-parking remote via Tesla App) capable
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 19 Inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels
- Integrated Center Console
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Liftgate
- Charging adapters and cables included
This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 420km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.
This one owner, locally owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.
Balance of Tesla's comprehensive warranty (4 years / 80,000 km) valid until December 30, 2020, as well as Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until December 2024. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.
