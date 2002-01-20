2016 Tesla Model X

* IN STOCK AND AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY! WE ALSO HAVE OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK INCLUDING MORE THAN A DOZEN MODEL X'S - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *







Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on an Ultra White Premium Interior and contrasting Black Alcantara Headliner / Carbon Fiber Decor Accents, this stunning five seater Model X 75D is ready for take off! Comes equipped with:







ENHANCED AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- 40x faster processor than Autopilot 1 (AP1)

- Autosteer and Adaptive Cruise Control

- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees/reverse parking)

- Summon

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Self-parking remote via Tesla App

- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic







SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds







SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle









OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- Center Console

- 75 kWh Battery Pack

- 20-inch Matte Black Tesla Slipstream Wheels









The 75D Model X averages 382 km (subject to conditions), 5.2 seconds 0-100km/h and a 250km/h top speed. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approximately 80% charge in 20 minutes.







With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.







The five seat interior includes flat/flush folding rear seats and all the storage space you will need in the trunk!







Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane, change lanes with a simple tap of a turn signal and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.







Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!







Your falcon wing doored land-based intergalactic spaceship awaits - please call ahead to make an appointment to view this particular Model X as it belongs to the owner and may not always be at the dealership!











This local, single owner vehicle being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada upon request.









As one of the Top-Rated Independent dealers in Canada according to Automotive Remarketing Magazine, and as a niche market dealer who specializes in premium Pre-Owned brands such as Tesla, MINI, Lotus, BMW and Miata, you can be sure that you are getting great cars at the best price in the area. We believe in pricing our cars accordingly so that you don't have to worry about all the hassle of haggling. We are one of the highest volume pre-owned Tesla dealers in Canada after Tesla Canada.







We help all our customers through the entire buying process providing honest advice because regardless of whether you're buying a Tesla or a Mini, it is only the second largest purchase after a property.









Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.









Balance of Tesla Factory 4 year / 80,000km comprehensive warranty until December 2020 as well as balance of Tesla 8 year powertrain warranty until December 2024 covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available upon request.