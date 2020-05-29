2016 Tesla Model X

+ taxes & licensing
* OUR DEALERSHIP IS NOW FULLY OPEN AGAIN AND WHILE APPOINTMENTS ARE NO LONGER NECESSARY THEY ARE PREFERRED SO THAT WE CAN PROPERLY PREPARE AND SANITIZE THE VEHICLE YOU ARE INTERESTED IN BEFORE YOU ARRIVE - IN STOCK AND AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DELIVERY! WE ALSO HAVE OVER 40 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK INCLUDING SEVERAL MODEL X'S - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Solid White on an Ultra White Interior with contrasting Black Alcantara Headliner, this stunning six seater Model X 75D comes equipped with AP2 enhanced autopilot AND FSD - FULL SELF DRIVE paid for and enabled! Includes original chargers and adapters as well as the following options:
ENHANCED AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view
- 40x faster processor than Autopilot 1 (AP1)
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Google Maps and Navigation with real-time traffic
- Full self-parking (both parallel and 90 degrees/reverse parking)
- Summon and Smart Summon
FULL SELF DRIVING:
- Hardware has been enabled with new features constantly being released by Tesla! (A $9,200 value!)
- Coming soon: Full self driving off highway - vehicle will obey traffic lights and signs!
SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All Six heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 75 kWh Battery Pack
- 20-inch Silver Tesla Slipstream Wheels
- Power Liftgate
- Towing Package
The 75D Model X averages 383 km (subject to conditions), 5.2 seconds 0-100km/h and a 250km/h top speed. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approximately 80% charge in 20 minutes.
With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.
The six seat interior includes flat/flush folding third row rear seats and all the storage space you will need in the trunk!
Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane, change lanes with a simple tap of a turn signal and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving. Soon to arrives upgrades include automatic lane changing without driver input, automatic transitioning from one highway to another and self-park when near a parking spot, without any driver present!
Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!
This one owner, accidents and claims free vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada upon request.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.24% OAC.
Balance of Tesla Factory comprehensive CPO warranty valid until June 2022 or 160,000 km as well as balance of Tesla 8 year powertrain warranty until December 2024 covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available upon request.
