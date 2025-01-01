Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean 4WD 4.0L V6 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated/Ventilated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Premium Sound System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, Memory Driver Seat, Wood Interior, Front and Back Parking Sensors, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2016 Toyota 4Runner

173,590 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDNET* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEAT/COOL LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12729942

2016 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDNET* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEAT/COOL LEATHER SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,590KM
VIN JTEBU5JR8G5325043

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3315
  • Mileage 173,590 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Nice Clean 4WD 4.0L V6 Toyota 4Runner LIMITED With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated/Ventilated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Premium Sound System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, Memory Driver Seat, Wood Interior, Front and Back Parking Sensors, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

$29,995

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Toyota 4Runner