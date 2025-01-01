Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*7 PASSENGERS* <span>Nice Clean 4WD 4.0L V6 Toyota 4Runner With Automatic Transmission</span><span>. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Premium Sound System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, </span><span>AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2016 Toyota 4Runner

202,720 KM

Details Description Features

$26,595

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5-PREMIUM PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12923852

2016 Toyota 4Runner

SR5-PREMIUM PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*7 SEATS* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12923852
  2. 12923852
  3. 12923852
  4. 12923852
  5. 12923852
  6. 12923852
  7. 12923852
  8. 12923852
  9. 12923852
  10. 12923852
  11. 12923852
  12. 12923852
  13. 12923852
  14. 12923852
  15. 12923852
  16. 12923852
  17. 12923852
  18. 12923852
  19. 12923852
  20. 12923852
  21. 12923852
  22. 12923852
  23. 12923852
  24. 12923852
  25. 12923852
  26. 12923852
  27. 12923852
  28. 12923852
  29. 12923852
  30. 12923852
  31. 12923852
  32. 12923852
  33. 12923852
  34. 12923852
  35. 12923852
  36. 12923852
  37. 12923852
  38. 12923852
  39. 12923852
  40. 12923852
  41. 12923852
  42. 12923852
  43. 12923852
Contact Seller

$26,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,720KM
VIN JTEBU5JR2G5402098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3447
  • Mileage 202,720 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*7 PASSENGERS* Nice Clean 4WD 4.0L V6 Toyota 4Runner With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Premium Sound System, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD CERTIFIED *JEEP MAINTAIN* NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler JK UNLIMITED SAHARA 4WD CERTIFIED *JEEP MAINTAIN* NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 197,020 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe V6 XL-PREMIUM AWD *ACCIDENT FREE*7SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe V6 XL-PREMIUM AWD *ACCIDENT FREE*7SEATS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 179,440 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE R-TYPE CERTIFIED *V.W MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE R-TYPE CERTIFIED *V.W MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 154,920 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Toyota 4Runner