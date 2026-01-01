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<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**2nd WINTER<span>*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR</span><span>*</span><span> </span><span>Gorgeous Toyota 4-Runner inside out. 4X4 V6 4.0L Engine. the perfect blend of rugged reliability and premium PKG Well maintained vehicle. Loaded with Back up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Duel Power Front Seats, Roof Rack, Fog Light, Side Running Board, Side Turning Lights, and much more. </span></p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available starting from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><p><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span> </p>

2016 Toyota 4Runner

201,106 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota 4Runner

PREMIUM 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
14459173

2016 Toyota 4Runner

PREMIUM 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*2nd WINTER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

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Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
201,106KM
VIN JTEBU5JRXG5295995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3907
  • Mileage 201,106 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**2nd WINTER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Gorgeous Toyota 4-Runner inside out. 4X4 V6 4.0L Engine. the perfect blend of rugged reliability and premium PKG Well maintained vehicle. Loaded with Back up Camera, Navigation System, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Duel Power Front Seats, Roof Rack, Fog Light, Side Running Board, Side Turning Lights, and much more.

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available starting from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------

Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
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905-281-2255

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$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Toyota 4Runner