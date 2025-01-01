Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

86,958 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

L 4-Speed AT

12803644

2016 Toyota Corolla

L 4-Speed AT

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

905-412-3805

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,958KM
VIN 2T1BURHE0GC722022

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,958 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LGA motors

LGA motors

305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

LGA motors

905-412-3805

2016 Toyota Corolla