$15,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota Corolla
L 4-Speed AT
2016 Toyota Corolla
L 4-Speed AT
Location
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
905-412-3805
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,958KM
VIN 2T1BURHE0GC722022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,958 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From LGA motors
2020 Dodge Durango SXT AWD 161,992 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Durango SXT AWD 119,711 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee LAREDO 4WD 255,096 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Email LGA motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LGA motors
305 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-412-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing>
LGA motors
905-412-3805
2016 Toyota Corolla