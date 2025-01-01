$17,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Prius
V FIVE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,670KM
VIN JTDZN3EU9GJ052513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3284
- Mileage 141,670 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTRIO CAR* Very Nice Clean Toyota Prius V Hybrid Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, and Power Windows, CD/AUX, AC, Curb Side Mirrors, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Cruise Control, Push to Start, Fog Lights, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! -------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
