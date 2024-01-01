Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*<span>Very Clean Toyota RAV4 AWD 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail</span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca</a></div>

2016 Toyota RAV4

187,510 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota RAV4

2.0L LE AWD CERTIFIED *TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

2.0L LE AWD CERTIFIED *TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,510KM
VIN 2T3BFREVXGW456836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2812
  • Mileage 187,510 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Toyota RAV4 AWD 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata 2.4 GLS AS-TRADE *ACCIDENT FREE* CRUISE CONTROL POWER SEAT AUX for sale in Burlington, ON
2008 Hyundai Sonata 2.4 GLS AS-TRADE *ACCIDENT FREE* CRUISE CONTROL POWER SEAT AUX 101,260 KM $4,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 133,980 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-LINE 4MOTION CERTIFIED *V.W MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan R-LINE 4MOTION CERTIFIED *V.W MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 90,830 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4