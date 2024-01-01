Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>VERY CLEAN 2016 TOYOTA VENZA V6 AWD FOR SALE. LOADED WITH FEATURES.</p><p><br /></p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p><br /></p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2016 Toyota Venza

197,500 KM

Details Description Features

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

  1. 11328763
  2. 11328763
  3. 11328763
  4. 11328763
  5. 11328763
  6. 11328763
  7. 11328763
  8. 11328763
  9. 11328763
  10. 11328763
  11. 11328763
  12. 11328763
  13. 11328763
  14. 11328763
  15. 11328763
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB5GU121390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,500 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN 2016 TOYOTA VENZA V6 AWD FOR SALE. LOADED WITH FEATURES.


Credit Cards Accepted


Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Montague Motors

Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 2LT for sale in Burlington, ON
2008 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 2LT 97,500 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN V6 AWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN V6 AWD 197,500 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2009 BMW 3 Series Sedan for sale in Burlington, ON
2009 BMW 3 Series Sedan 196,500 KM $7,300 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-996-XXXX

(click to show)

888-996-6510

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

888-996-6510

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza