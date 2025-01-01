Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS* Very Clean Volkswagen R 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Front Sport Leather Seats, Alloys, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, Paddle Shifters, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

107,000 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0T DSG AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2016 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0T DSG AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,000KM
VIN WVWLF7AU7GW244595

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED**LOW KMS* Very Clean Volkswagen R 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Leather Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Front Sport Leather Seats, Alloys, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, Paddle Shifters, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

$23,995

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Volkswagen Golf