$12,992

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagon SPORT WAGON|ONE OWNER|75KMS|AUTOMATIC !!!

Location

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

  • 75,825KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5258798
  • VIN: 3VWC17AU2GM519785
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Visit Our Webside @ https://www.eliteluxurymotors.ca/ ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** GREY OVER BLACK INTERIOR ALL ORIGINAL KM - HAS 75,000 KMS - ONE OWNER CAR - 1.8L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
_______________________________________________


HIGH VALUE OPTIONS

BACK-UP CAMERA
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER



FINANCING - Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting @4.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50 point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranging from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you dont use it, you wont lose it guaranty .We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

OUR BUSINESS HOURS - OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK FROM 10:00AM to 7:00PM & SUNDAYS 12:00PM to 4:00PM

_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

