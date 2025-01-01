$20,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Volkswagen GTI
S 6Speed 4Dr CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2016 Volkswagen GTI
S 6Speed 4Dr CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,180KM
VIN 3VW5T7AU9GM036930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3296
- Mileage 119,180 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*SERVICE RECORDS**LOW KMS* Very Clean Volkswagen GTI 2.0L Turbo 4Cyl Sedan with 6 Speed Manual Transmission. Black on Black with Red Stitching Leather Interior. Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Front Sport Leather Seats, Alloys, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, Paddle Shifters, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 141,570 KM $15,980 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Prius V FIVE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 141,670 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge 2.0L SEL CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 41,850 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2016 Volkswagen GTI