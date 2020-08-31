Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

70,700 KM

Details Description

$13,488

+ tax & licensing
$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

Roseland Motors Ltd.

905-632-0222

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline+ 4dr FWD Sedan

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline+ 4dr FWD Sedan

Location

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

905-632-0222

$13,488

+ taxes & licensing

70,700KM
Used
  VIN: 3VW267AJ5GM373434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,700 KM

Vehicle Description

App-Connect, bluetooth, cruise control, heated front seats, rear view camera, usb input, siriusXM satellite radio integration, alarm system, manual climate control, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, auxiliary input, 6-way manually adjustable front seats, power door locks, power windows, 6.33 inch touchscreen radio with CD player, 6 speakers & 1 SD slot, front wheel drive, 6 speed automatic 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline Plus

This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). CPO includes a 112-point inspection as well as an approved vehicle history report from CARFAX. All CPO vehicles are covered for the remainder of the manufacturer's warranty (if applicable) with the option of upgrading to an extended 2-year warranty (if the vehicle is less than 5 years old), plus 6-months of complimentary roadside assistance. 

Have a car to trade-in? No problem! We ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODELS FOR TRADE-INS!

We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving our customers from Burlington, Waterdown, Grimsby, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Toronto and the surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today! 

Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario, 905-632-0222

 

