2016 Volkswagen Jetta

69,103 KM

Details Description

$14,697

+ tax & licensing
$14,697

+ taxes & licensing

Roseland Motors Ltd.

905-632-0222

Sedan Comfortline

Location

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

905-632-0222

69,103KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6210336
  • Stock #: 7162A
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ0GM327603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour N/A
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, rear view camera, dual zone climate control, heated front seats, power adjustable exterior mirrors, 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, usb input, touchscreen radio with CD player, multifunction steering wheel, 2016 Jetta Comfortline, CPO

This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). CPO includes a 112-point inspection as well as an approved vehicle history report from CARFAX. All CPO vehicles are covered for the remainder of the manufacturer's warranty (if applicable) with the option of upgrading to an extended 2-year warranty (if the vehicle is less than 5 years old), plus 6-months of complimentary roadside assistance. 

Have a car to trade-in? No problem! We ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODELS FOR TRADE-INS!

We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving our customers from Burlington, Waterdown, Grimsby, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Toronto and the surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today! 

Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

