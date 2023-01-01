Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

141,212 KM

$14,695

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Kia

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

1.8T Sport

1.8T Sport

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

141,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635374
  • Stock #: 290-23A
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ2GM333855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
