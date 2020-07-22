Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

62,100 KM

Details Description

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Roseland Motors Ltd.

905-632-0222

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition 4dr AWD 4MOTION

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition 4dr AWD 4MOTION

Location

Roseland Motors Ltd.

888 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N7

905-632-0222

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

62,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5469962
  Stock #: 7086
  VIN: WVGJV7AX5GW533670

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 7086
  Mileage 62,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Back camera, heated front seats, power panoramic sunroof, bluetooth, keyless access with push-start button, cruise control, 8-way manually adjustable front seats, dual-zone electronic climate control, USB input, AUX input, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, electronic parking brake, rain sensing wipers, 5 inch touchscreen radio with CD player and 1 SD slot, heated washer nozzles, 2016 Tiguan Special Edition, 6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic, all-wheel drive

This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). CPO includes a 112-point inspection as well as an approved vehicle history report from CARFAX. All CPO vehicles are covered for the remainder of the manufacturer's warranty (if applicable) with the option of upgrading to an extended 2-year warranty (if the vehicle is less than 5 years old), plus 6-months of complimentary roadside assistance. 

Have a car to trade-in? No problem! We ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODELS FOR TRADE-INS!

We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving customers from Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Toronto and the surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today! 

Roseland Motors Volkswagen, 888 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario, 905-632-0222

