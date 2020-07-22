2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
Back camera, heated front seats, power panoramic sunroof, bluetooth, keyless access with push-start button, cruise control, 8-way manually adjustable front seats, dual-zone electronic climate control, USB input, AUX input, power adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, electronic parking brake, rain sensing wipers, 5 inch touchscreen radio with CD player and 1 SD slot, heated washer nozzles, 2016 Tiguan Special Edition, 6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic, all-wheel drive
This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned (CPO). CPO includes a 112-point inspection as well as an approved vehicle history report from CARFAX. All CPO vehicles are covered for the remainder of the manufacturer's warranty (if applicable) with the option of upgrading to an extended 2-year warranty (if the vehicle is less than 5 years old), plus 6-months of complimentary roadside assistance.
We are a friendly, family owned and run dealership, proudly serving customers from Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Oakville, Mississauga, Brantford, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, Toronto and the surrounding areas as your certified Volkswagen Dealer for over 60 years. Come in for a personalized test drive today!
