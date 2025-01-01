2016 Volkswagen Touareg

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*V6 DIESEL TDI HIGHLINE*SAFETY INCULDED*FREE ACCIDENT*36 V.W SERVICE RECORDS* <span>Nice Clean Volkswagen Touareg Highline 4Motion/AWD 3.0L V6 Diesel with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, 360deg Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, Roof Rack, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seat, Dual Power Front Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Wood Interior, Power Tail Gate, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2016 Volkswagen Touareg

170,210 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Touareg

V6 TDI *DIESEL* HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*36 V.W MAINTAIN* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12712677

2016 Volkswagen Touareg

V6 TDI *DIESEL* HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*36 V.W MAINTAIN* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12712677
  2. 12712677
  3. 12712677
  4. 12712677
  5. 12712677
  6. 12712677
  7. 12712677
  8. 12712677
  9. 12712677
  10. 12712677
  11. 12712677
  12. 12712677
  13. 12712677
  14. 12712677
  15. 12712677
  16. 12712677
  17. 12712677
  18. 12712677
  19. 12712677
  20. 12712677
  21. 12712677
  22. 12712677
  23. 12712677
  24. 12712677
  25. 12712677
  26. 12712677
  27. 12712677
  28. 12712677
  29. 12712677
  30. 12712677
  31. 12712677
  32. 12712677
  33. 12712677
  34. 12712677
  35. 12712677
  36. 12712677
  37. 12712677
  38. 12712677
  39. 12712677
  40. 12712677
  41. 12712677
  42. 12712677
  43. 12712677
  44. 12712677
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,210KM
VIN WVGEP9BP3GD002176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A3127
  • Mileage 170,210 KM

Vehicle Description

*V6 DIESEL TDI HIGHLINE*SAFETY INCULDED*FREE ACCIDENT*36 V.W SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Volkswagen Touareg Highline 4Motion/AWD 3.0L V6 Diesel with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, 360deg Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, Roof Rack, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seat, Dual Power Front Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Wood Interior, Power Tail Gate, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI *DIESEL* HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*36 V.W MAINTAIN* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Volkswagen Touareg V6 TDI *DIESEL* HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*36 V.W MAINTAIN* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 170,210 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang 3.7L V6 SHIFT/6 Speed CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS POWER DRIVER SEAT for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Ford Mustang 3.7L V6 SHIFT/6 Speed CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS POWER DRIVER SEAT 109,060 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 5.0L V8 XLT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford F-150 5.0L V8 XLT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS 201,000 KM $22,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2016 Volkswagen Touareg