$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Touareg
V6 TDI *DIESEL* HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*36 V.W MAINTAIN* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2016 Volkswagen Touareg
V6 TDI *DIESEL* HIGHLINE AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*36 V.W MAINTAIN* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,210KM
VIN WVGEP9BP3GD002176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # A3127
- Mileage 170,210 KM
Vehicle Description
*V6 DIESEL TDI HIGHLINE*SAFETY INCULDED*FREE ACCIDENT*36 V.W SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Volkswagen Touareg Highline 4Motion/AWD 3.0L V6 Diesel with Automatic Transmission. White on Brown Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, 360deg Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Push To Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signal, Roof Rack, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Memory Driver Seat, Dual Power Front Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Wood Interior, Power Tail Gate, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$22,995
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2016 Volkswagen Touareg