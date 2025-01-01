2016 Volvo V60

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> PREMIER PKG - </p><p><span>** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>High-Value Options</span></p><div><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745078214788_0879514257348416 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Power Windows</div><div>Parking Sensors</div><div>Heated Seats</div><div>Air Conditioning</div><div>Keyless Entry</div><div>Cruise Control</div><div>Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats</div><div>Sunroof / Moonroof</div><div>Power Seats</div><div>Alloy Wheels</div><p>___________________________________________</p><p><br></p><p><span>FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We ll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span> </span></p><p><span>PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don t use it, you won t lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!</span></p><p><span>___________________________________________</span><br></p><p><span>NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **</span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span><br></span></p><p><span>Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 </span></p><p><span><span>___________________________________________</span></span></p><p><span>WE ARE LOCATED AT</span></p><p><span>547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E</span></p><p><br></p>

2016 Volvo V60

117,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volvo V60

Cross Country T5 PREMIER PKG AWD - WAGON - LEATHER !!!

Watch This Vehicle
12431455

2016 Volvo V60

Cross Country T5 PREMIER PKG AWD - WAGON - LEATHER !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

  1. 12431455
  2. 12431455
  3. 12431455
  4. 12431455
Contact Seller

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,500KM
VIN YV4612HK1G1013401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 013401
  • Mileage 117,500 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIER PKG - 

** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** Visit Our Website @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca * 

___________________________________________

Please note that 30% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.

___________________________________________

High-Value Options

Power WindowsParking SensorsHeated SeatsAir ConditioningKeyless EntryCruise ControlLeather/Synthetic Leather SeatsSunroof / MoonroofPower SeatsAlloy Wheels

___________________________________________


FINANCING - Financing is available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We 'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting at @7.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, and New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. The same Day Delivery Options are also available.

___________________________________________ 

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST and licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!

___________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - A certification package can be purchased for only $699, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified

___________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico Warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don 't use it, you won 't lose its guarantee. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. 

___________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

___________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALERS BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **

___________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon 

___________________________________________

Please make an appointment before visiting us! Call US today! ( 905 ) 639 - 8187 

___________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Passenger Illumination
Connected Navigation
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

TOURING SUSPENSION
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
3.46 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
67.4 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.5L 20V Inline 5-Cylinder Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P235/50R18
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Wheels: 18 NESO Alloy
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2021 Land Rover Evoque P250 SE - Navigation - Sunroof - Leather - 46,000Kms !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Land Rover Evoque P250 SE - Navigation - Sunroof - Leather - 46,000Kms !!! 46,700 KM $29,992 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Land Rover Evoque HSE SPORT PKG - NAVIGATION - PANORAMA ROOF !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Land Rover Evoque HSE SPORT PKG - NAVIGATION - PANORAMA ROOF !! 124,200 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD MOMENTUM - 36,000KMS ONLY - NAVI !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD MOMENTUM - 36,000KMS ONLY - NAVI !!! 36,300 KM $39,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Contact Seller
2016 Volvo V60