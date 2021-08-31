Menu
2016 Volvo XC90

61,700 KM

Details Description Features

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr T6 R-Design

2016 Volvo XC90

AWD 5dr T6 R-Design

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

61,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7767582
  • VIN: YV4A22PM3G1088840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

