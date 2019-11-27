Menu
2017 Acura ILX

PREMIUM | 1OWNER | NOACCIDENTS | LEATHER | FWD |

2017 Acura ILX

PREMIUM | 1OWNER | NOACCIDENTS | LEATHER | FWD |

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,907KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4396722
  • Stock #: 4156
  • VIN: 19UDE2F7XHA802677
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

[7 Year/130,000KMS Acura Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Included] THIS FWD ACURA ILX PREMIUM Is A One Owner Vehicle Out Of Quebec With A Clean Carproof Report, Meaning No Accidents Or Claims. Bought & Serviced Here. Fresh Oil Change Done and Dealer Serviced & Maintained Since New - Full Service Report Available Upon Request. This Vehicle Is Equipped With All Weather Mats, Tinted Windows, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist System, Blind-Spot Detection System, Jewel Eye LED Lights, Key-less Entry, Push To Start, Full Leather Interior, Heated/Memory/Power Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Automatic Headlights, Paddle Shifters, Rear-view Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Dual Climate AC, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB. This Vehicle Has An 8 Speed Automatic Transmission & A 2.4L 201 Horsepower 4 Cyl. Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining.




Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 8 speed automatic

Acura On Brant

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

