<p>2 OWNER FULLY LOADED 2017 ACURA MDX SH-AWD WITH NAVIGATION FOR SALE.</p><p>LOADED WITH FEATURES</p><p>LEATHER INTERIOR</p><p>SUNROOF</p><p>NAVIGATION</p><p>HEATED SEATS</p><p>REAR VIEW CAMERA</p><p>AND MUCH MORE</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2017 Acura MDX

139,000 KM

$21,000

+ tax & licensing
Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

Used
139,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FRYD4H20HB507397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER FULLY LOADED 2017 ACURA MDX SH-AWD WITH NAVIGATION FOR SALE.

LOADED WITH FEATURES

LEATHER INTERIOR

SUNROOF

NAVIGATION

HEATED SEATS

REAR VIEW CAMERA

AND MUCH MORE

Credit Cards Accepted

Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
2017 Acura MDX