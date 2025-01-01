$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Acura TLX
V6 TECH AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,040KM
VIN 19UUB3F58HA800360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,040 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*16 SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean 3.5L V6 Acura TLX TECH-PKG with Automatic Transmission. Black on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Rear Seats, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2017 Acura TLX