2017 Acura TLX

<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*16 SERVICE RECORDS<span>* </span><span>Nice Clean 3.5L V6 Acura TLX TECH-</span><span>PKG with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Push To Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, </span><span>Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Shifter Paddles, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Rear Seats, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2017 Acura TLX

165,040 KM

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

165,040KM
VIN 19UUB3F58HA800360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

2017 Acura TLX