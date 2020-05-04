4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1
905-632-5371
+ taxes & licensing
STOCK # U23943
7 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leatherette Seats, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 2017 Acura TLX 2.4L Base FWD 8-Speed Dual-Clutch 2.4L DOHC 16V All our vehicles are professionally reconditioned by Honda Certified Technicians, as well as fully detailed. Reviews: * Many owners appreciate the TLX's up-level features – including the premium stereo and lighting systems, and the advanced safety features which work smoothly and predictably. Most owners say the TLX rides in that "just right" range between sporty and comfortable, and pleasing performance is noted from both available drivelines. Note that the TLX's AWD system requires none of the driver's attention, and works expertly to enhance traction and confidence in any situation. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1