2017 Audi A4

$16,495 + taxes & licensing

164,290 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*15 SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Audi A4 2.0L 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Sport Front Heated Seat, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2017 Audi A4

164,290 KM

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A4

PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*AUDI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHRE HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2017 Audi A4

PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*AUDI MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHRE HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,290KM
VIN WAUANAF42HN003113

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,290 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*15 SERVICE RECORDS* Nice Clean Audi A4 2.0L 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Sport Front Heated Seat, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Bluetooth

5 Passenger

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Audi A4