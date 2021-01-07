Menu
2017 Audi A4

100,120 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
ULTRA PREM-APPLE CARPLAY

Location

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,120KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6375417
  • VIN: WAUGMAF4XHN029360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,120 KM

Vehicle Description

***JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE! ***

 

*** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, AUDI SERVICED  ***

 

*** GORGEOUS WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, COMES LOADED WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 17 IN ALLOY RIMS, RAIN SENSOR, DYNAMIC HEADLIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, VOICE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE!! ***

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

*** PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002 ***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Saturday       By Appointment 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

