We offer finance solutions to all credit situations! We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Sell us your car, even if you dont buy ours! Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? Well help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

2017 Audi Q3

76,164 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Audi Q3

quattro 2.0T Technik| S-LINE| NAV| PANO ROOF|

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q3

quattro 2.0T Technik| S-LINE| NAV| PANO ROOF|

Location

Car Nation Canada

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8

905-631-8100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,164KM
VIN WA1GCCFS4HR001749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R170A
  • Mileage 76,164 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer finance solutions to all credit situations!

We offer:

$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours!

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Unique Chrysler today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located on Walker's Line right at the QEW in Burlington! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews .

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 12-4pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Unique Chrysler is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Unique Chrysler

915 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 3V8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

905-631-8100

2017 Audi Q3