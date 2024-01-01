2017 Audi Q5

Menu
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE<span>*CERTIFIED</span><span>* </span><span>Very Clean Audi Q5 Premium 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather front Seats and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Sensors, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Push to </span><span>start</span><span>, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2017 Audi Q5

149,070 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

149,070KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,070 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Audi Q5 Premium 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather front Seats and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Sensors, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Push to start, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

2017 Audi Q5