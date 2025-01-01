Menu
*S-LINE*SAFETY INCLUDED*AUDI DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Audi Q5 3.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Wood Interior, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Indicators, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

2017 Audi Q5

177,680 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q5

3.0T PROGRESSIV S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12095767

2017 Audi Q5

3.0T PROGRESSIV S-LINE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,680KM
VIN WA1D7AFP9HA010615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2973
  • Mileage 177,680 KM

Vehicle Description

*S-LINE*SAFETY INCLUDED*AUDI DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Audi Q5 3.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Wood Interior, Push to Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Indicators, Side Turning Signals, Shifter Paddles and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Roof Airbags

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Audi Q5