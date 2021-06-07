Menu
2017 Audi RS 7

34,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ecky's Platinum Autos

905-484-4994

4.0T V 8 PERFORMANCE / LOW KM / MINT CONDITION

4.0T V 8 PERFORMANCE / LOW KM / MINT CONDITION

1780 Ironstone Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 5V3

905-484-4994

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7327067
  • VIN: WUAWRAFC5HN905200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK VALCONA PREMIUM LEATHER
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 34,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 AUDI RS 7 4.0T V8 PERFORMANCE QUATTRO 8 SPEED TIPTRONIC - INTERCOOLED TWIN TURBO ENGINE

This 2017 AUDI RS 7 IS BREATH TAKING!  IF IT'S NOT THE DARING AND LUXURIOUS DESIGN, IT'LL BE THE 600+ HP TWIN TURBO V8 ENGINE THAT WILL TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY!

THIS VEHICLE IS IN MINT CONDITION, EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED AND HAS NEVER BEEN WINTER DRIVEN

This AUDI RS 7 PERFORMANCE comes equipped with the CARBON STYLING PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE AND THE MULTI-CONTOUR & VENTILATION FRONT SEAT PACKAGE amoung many other High Value Features and Options Including:

8 Speed tiptronic Automatic Transmission and Quattro All-Wheel Drive

Power Sunroof / Moonroof

Heated and Ventilated Front Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Back Up Camera

Rear Air Conditioning and Heating System

Audi Adaptvie Cruise Assist w Traffic Jam Assist and Predictive Efficiency Assist 

Audi Active Lane Assist w Emergency Assist

Intersection Assist

Audi Pre-Sense Rear

Audi Side Assist

Premium Valcona Leather Interior

Rear Heating / Air Conditioning

Intercooled Turbo Power Charged Engine

Tinted Windows

Engine Start / Stop

Audi Smartphone Interface

Heated Exterior Mirros

Fog Lights

Bluetooth

Accident Free

Fully Certified at No Cost

 

GREAT FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE *** 2-3% +Prime *** $0 Down *** Variable Terms *** Everyone Approved

Ecky's Platinum Autos is a "Source and Match" Auto Dealership. If this is not the "exact" vehicle you're looking for, we'll find it for you and deliver it right to your drivway -- for $1,000's below your best quote - guaranteed!

Buy With Confidence! -- We are a good standing member of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) and the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA).

 

Vehicle Features

CARBON STYLING PACKAGE
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE
MULTICONTOUR & VENTILATION FRONT SEAT PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Assistance Plus Package
Carbon Styling Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

