+ taxes & licensing
905-484-4994
1780 Ironstone Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 5V3
905-484-4994
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2017 AUDI RS 7 4.0T V8 PERFORMANCE QUATTRO 8 SPEED TIPTRONIC - INTERCOOLED TWIN TURBO ENGINE
This 2017 AUDI RS 7 IS BREATH TAKING! IF IT'S NOT THE DARING AND LUXURIOUS DESIGN, IT'LL BE THE 600+ HP TWIN TURBO V8 ENGINE THAT WILL TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY!
THIS VEHICLE IS IN MINT CONDITION, EXTREMELY WELL MAINTAINED AND HAS NEVER BEEN WINTER DRIVEN
This AUDI RS 7 PERFORMANCE comes equipped with the CARBON STYLING PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE AND THE MULTI-CONTOUR & VENTILATION FRONT SEAT PACKAGE amoung many other High Value Features and Options Including:
8 Speed tiptronic Automatic Transmission and Quattro All-Wheel Drive
Power Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated and Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Back Up Camera
Rear Air Conditioning and Heating System
Audi Adaptvie Cruise Assist w Traffic Jam Assist and Predictive Efficiency Assist
Audi Active Lane Assist w Emergency Assist
Intersection Assist
Audi Pre-Sense Rear
Audi Side Assist
Premium Valcona Leather Interior
Rear Heating / Air Conditioning
Intercooled Turbo Power Charged Engine
Tinted Windows
Engine Start / Stop
Audi Smartphone Interface
Heated Exterior Mirros
Fog Lights
Bluetooth
Accident Free
Fully Certified at No Cost
GREAT FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE *** 2-3% +Prime *** $0 Down *** Variable Terms *** Everyone Approved
Ecky's Platinum Autos is a "Source and Match" Auto Dealership. If this is not the "exact" vehicle you're looking for, we'll find it for you and deliver it right to your drivway -- for $1,000's below your best quote - guaranteed!
Buy With Confidence! -- We are a good standing member of the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) and the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1780 Ironstone Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 5V3