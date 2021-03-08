Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

53,900 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

53,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6651044
  • VIN: WBA8D9G38HNU65214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,900 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL US AT (905) 639-8187 TO BOOK A Pressure Free Test Drive Or Appointment.


Visit Our Website @ https://www.eliteluxurymotors.ca/ ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** BLUE OVER BLACK INTERIOR - 4-cylinder Gas Turbo - HAS 53,000KM - O N L Y - LIKE NEW

_______________________________________________

HIGH-VALUE OPTIONS

Bluetooth Connection
Climate Control
Fog Lamps
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seat Memory
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim


AND MUCH MORE


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Automatic

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

