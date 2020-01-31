Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 4 Series

440i xDrive

Location

Assurance Autosales

1201 Fairview St, Unit 2, Burlington, ON L7S 1Y5

905-333-8886

  1. 1583165835
  2. 1583165836
  3. 1583165838
  4. 1583165837
  5. 1583165837
  6. 1583165841
  7. 1583165839
  8. 1583165840
  9. 1583165840
  10. 1583165841
  11. 1583165845
  12. 1583165842
  13. 1583165841
  14. 1583165848
  15. 1583165844
  16. 1583165842
  17. 1583165849
Contact Seller

$32,449

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,200KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4674048
  • Stock #: 10189
  • VIN: WBA4E5C59HG188783
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Assurance Autosales

2013 Audi A4 PREMIUM...
 128,500 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A4 PROGRES...
 88,200 KM
$19,775 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 3 Series 33...
 78,000 KM
$23,894 + tax & lic
Assurance Autosales

Assurance Autosales

1201 Fairview St, Unit 2, Burlington, ON L7S 1Y5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-333-XXXX

(click to show)

905-333-8886

Send A Message