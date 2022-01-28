Menu
2017 BMW 5 Series

48,800 KM

Details

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2017 BMW 5 Series

2017 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 540i xDrive AWD

2017 BMW 5 Series

4dr Sdn 540i xDrive AWD

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

48,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8235024
  • VIN: WBAJE7C37HG478730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,800 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCING ONLY** FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE - $43,888 - CASH PRICE - $47,888 *** FINANCE AND SAVE - $4,000 ***

_______________________________________________

WE ARE CURRENTLY OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL US TO BOOK A Pressure Free Test Drive Or Appointment.


** Visit Our Website ** @ EliteLuxuryMotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE **
_______________________________________________

HIGH-VALUE OPTIONS

~BACK-UP CAMERA
~MEMORY SEAT
~BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
~NAVIGATION SYSTEM
~SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
~DRIVE TRAIN - ALL-WHEEL
~HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
~LEATHER

AND MUCH MORE

_______________________________________________

FINANCING - Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates are available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting @4.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!! Credit applications are available on our website. Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also available.
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50 point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties for any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranges from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest-serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you don't use it, you won't lose it guaranty. We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

OUR BUSINESS HOURS - OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK FROM 10:00AM to 7:00PM & SUNDAYS 12:00PM to 4:00PM

_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF TOP-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon
_______________________________________________

Please note, 20% of our inventory is located at our secondary lot. Please book an appointment in order to ensure that the vehicle you are interested in can be viewed in a timely manner. Thank you.
_______________________________________________

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

