2017 BMW X3

113,779 KM

Details Description Features

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

113,779KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9056926
  Stock #: 17BMWX354
  VIN: 5UXWX9C51H0T15854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,779 KM

Vehicle Description

SEPTEMBER PROMO SALE !!!
*AVAILABLE AT MOTORLINE  CALL (905)330-7365 TODAY*
2017 BMW X3 28i X-DRIVE- ACCIDENT FREE/ ONE OWNER - LEATEHR- ALL WHEEL DRIVE- PANOROMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, BACKUP CAMERA-FINANCING AVAILABLE -RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
-We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 5.99%
-We wholesale and accept trades.
-All Vehicles will be sold Detailed and Sanitized
-At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars-This vehicles can be certified for an additional $699We are open :
Monday To Friday 10AM - 6PM
Saturday: 11Am - 3Pm
Sunday: By Appointment Only
Address:
MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.
1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario
Phone # (905) 330 7365
EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

