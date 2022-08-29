$28,500+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i
1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
113,779KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9056926
- Stock #: 17BMWX354
- VIN: 5UXWX9C51H0T15854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,779 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 BMW X3 28i X-DRIVE- ACCIDENT FREE/ ONE OWNER - LEATEHR- ALL WHEEL DRIVE- PANOROMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, BACKUP CAMERA-FINANCING AVAILABLE -RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
