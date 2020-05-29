2017 Chevrolet Bolt

+ taxes & licensing
Finished in Mosaic Black Metallic on a Dark Galvanized Gray Perforated Leather interior, the Chevrolet Bolt EV is the American manufacture's response to the public's increasingly favourable SHIFT towards electric vehicles! Crowned the 2017 Motor Trend Car of the Year AND 2017 North American Car of the Year, this hatchback provides the perfect combination of range, utility and style! Comes equipped with charging equipment and:
SAFETY AND SECURITY:
- Rear Camera Mirror with Full Camera Display
- Surround Vision with Bird's Eye View and Rear Vision Camera
- Teen Driver Technology
- Tire Pressure Monitor System
- Stabilitrak Electronic Stability Control System with Traction Control
- Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Park Assist
- Charge Control (Location-based, selectable GPS-enabled with programmable home charging setting and programmable time of day)
EXTERIOR:
- Daylight Running Lamps with LED Signature
- LED Center Mounted Stop Lamp and Taillights
- Heated, Power Adjustable Side Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal Indicators
INTERIOR:
- Single Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Cabin Air Filter
- 8-inch Driver Information Center
- Keyless Entry and Start
- Interior Ambient Lighting
- Center Rear Armrest
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated and Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Controls for Audio, Phone and Cruise
- Automatic Dimming Rearview Mirror with Rear View Camera
- BOSE 7 Speaker Audio System
- Wireless Charger
- Chevrolet MyLink 10.2-inch Touch Screen with Bluetooth Audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
The Chevrolet Bolt gives you a single charge range of about 383 km with its 60 kWh lithium-ion battery. Single charge range may vary depending on driving style and various other factors.
This locally owned vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.
Balance of manufacture New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 years / 60,000 km) valid until March 2020. Balance of powertrain component warranty (5 year / 100,000 km) valid until March 2022. Balance of manufacture Battery Limited Warranty and Specified Electric Drive Component Warranty (8 year / 160,000 km) valid until March 2025.
