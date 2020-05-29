Menu
$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Bolt

EV PREMIER COMFORT, DRIVER CONFIDENCE AND INFOTAINMENT PACKAGES

Location

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-901-4613

$35,950

+ taxes & licensing

  22,943KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5055561
  Stock #: 1-20-090
  VIN: 1G1FX6S04H4144721
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

* OUR DEALERSHIP IS NOW FULLY OPEN AGAIN AND WHILE APPOINTMENTS ARE NO LONGER NECESSARY THEY ARE PREFERRED SO THAT WE CAN PROPERLY PREPARE AND SANITIZE THE VEHICLE YOU ARE INTERESTED IN BEFORE YOU ARRIVE *


               

Finished in Mosaic Black Metallic on a Dark Galvanized Gray Perforated Leather interior, the Chevrolet Bolt EV is the American manufacture's response to the public's increasingly favourable SHIFT towards electric vehicles! Crowned the 2017 Motor Trend Car of the Year AND 2017 North American Car of the Year, this hatchback provides the perfect combination of range, utility and style! Comes equipped with charging equipment and:


               

SAFETY AND SECURITY:

- Rear Camera Mirror with Full Camera Display

- Surround Vision with Bird's Eye View and Rear Vision Camera

- Teen Driver Technology

- Tire Pressure Monitor System

- Stabilitrak Electronic Stability Control System with Traction Control

- Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Rear Park Assist

- Charge Control (Location-based, selectable GPS-enabled with programmable home charging setting and programmable time of day)


               

EXTERIOR:

- Daylight Running Lamps with LED Signature

- LED Center Mounted Stop Lamp and Taillights 

- Heated, Power Adjustable Side Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal Indicators


               

INTERIOR:

- Single Zone Automatic Climate Control

- Cabin Air Filter

- 8-inch Driver Information Center

- Keyless Entry and Start

- Interior Ambient Lighting

- Center Rear Armrest

- Heated Front Seats

- Heated and Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Controls for Audio, Phone and Cruise 

- Automatic Dimming Rearview Mirror with Rear View Camera

- BOSE 7 Speaker Audio System

- Wireless Charger

- Chevrolet MyLink 10.2-inch Touch Screen with Bluetooth Audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto


               

The Chevrolet Bolt gives you a single charge range of about 383 km with its 60 kWh lithium-ion battery. Single charge range may vary depending on driving style and various other factors. 


               

This locally owned vehicle is being sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance at $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of manufacture New Vehicle Limited Warranty (3 years / 60,000 km) valid until March 2020. Balance of powertrain component warranty (5 year / 100,000 km) valid until March 2022. Balance of manufacture Battery Limited Warranty and Specified Electric Drive Component Warranty (8 year / 160,000 km) valid until March 2025. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dealer

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

4450 Corporate Dr Unit 6, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

