$5,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet City Express
LS
2017 Chevrolet City Express
LS
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
240,000KM
VIN 3N63M0YN8HK691698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CHEAP WORK VAN! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CLOTH INTERIOR, SEATING FOR 2. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS COLLISION CLAIM ON 4/3/19 FOR $18967.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
2017 Chevrolet City Express