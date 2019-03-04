Menu
2017 Chevrolet City Express

240,000 KM

Details

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet City Express

LS

2017 Chevrolet City Express

LS

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
240,000KM
VIN 3N63M0YN8HK691698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 CHEAP WORK VAN! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, CLOTH INTERIOR, SEATING FOR 2. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS COLLISION CLAIM ON 4/3/19 FOR $18967.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575

