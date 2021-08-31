Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

175,700 KM

Details Description

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD WT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD WT

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

  1. 7651429
  2. 7651429
  3. 7651429
  4. 7651429
  5. 7651429
  6. 7651429
  7. 7651429
  8. 7651429
  9. 7651429
  10. 7651429
  11. 7651429
  12. 7651429
  13. 7651429
  14. 7651429
  15. 7651429
Contact Seller

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

175,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7651429
  • Stock #: 373
  • VIN: 1GCHSBEA7H1192615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 175,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Ideal work truck for any tradesman! Good condition.< p>


< p>

For further inquiries Contact Nikita (416)271-5315 or Ira (905)630-3201< p>

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Upper Brant Auto

2007 Subaru Legacy 2...
 209,636 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Sorento LX
 104,806 KM
$10,295 + tax & lic
2011 BMW X3 28i
 168,567 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

Call Dealer

905-319-XXXX

(click to show)

905-319-9200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory