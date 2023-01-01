Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

186,297 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

888-718-9277

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

888-718-9277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

186,297KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9485691
  Stock #: C202
  VIN: 1G1BE5SM5H7238316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,297 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are ZARQ

 

A (Proudly) Canadian Company

An OMVIC Registered & BBB Accredited Company

An Authorized Lubrico Protection Plan Seller

A Member of The Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

 

HOME OF THE LOWEST ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICES

 

 SAFETY CERTIFICATE & VEHICLE REGISTRATION (LICENSING) IS INCLUDED IN OUR LISTED PRICES*

 

A Live CARFAX Report for This Vehicle is Available on Our Website

 

Visit Our Website, Locate the CARFAX Tab Beside the Vehicle’s Listed Price and Press the Tab to Access The CARFAX Report

 

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

 

 

Access Our Self-Serve Online Booking System by Visiting Our Website

 

Our Online Appointment Booking System Allows You to Book, Reschedule, or Cancel an Appointment Without Having to Contact a Customer Representative

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

888-718-9277

