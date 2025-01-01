Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Chevy Equinox LT 3.6L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Heated Mirror, AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Premium Pioneer Audio System, Side Tuning Signals, Fog Lights, Reverse Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indictors, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

82,680 KM

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

V6 LT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA SUNROOF B.SPOT BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

V6 LT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA SUNROOF B.SPOT BLUETOOTH HEATED P.SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,680KM
VIN 2GNFLFE36H6310493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3382
  • Mileage 82,680 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Chevy Equinox LT 3.6L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Heated Mirror, AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Premium Pioneer Audio System, Side Tuning Signals, Fog Lights, Reverse Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Indictors, Sunroof, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

