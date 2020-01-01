Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Express

3500 4500| ONE PRICE INTEGRITY| OPEN SUNDAYS|

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Express

3500 4500| ONE PRICE INTEGRITY| OPEN SUNDAYS|

Location

Car Nation Canada

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

905-332-1741

  1. 4435527
  2. 4435527
  3. 4435527
  4. 4435527
  5. 4435527
  6. 4435527
  7. 4435527
  8. 4435527
  9. 4435527
  10. 4435527
  11. 4435527
  12. 4435527
  13. 4435527
  14. 4435527
  15. 4435527
  16. 4435527
  17. 4435527
  18. 4435527
  19. 4435527
  20. 4435527
  21. 4435527
  22. 4435527
  23. 4435527
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,899KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4435527
  • Stock #: DOM-164590
  • VIN: 1GB6GVCG1H1164590
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Previous Daily Rental





Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Car Nation Canada Direct

We offer:
$0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC

Great value for your Trade-in vehicle

Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!

Visit Car Nation Canada DIRECT today, the GTA's newest Pre-Owned Superstore and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located between the Appleby Line and Walker's Line exit on North Service Road by the QEW in Burlington but we deliver ANYWHERE IN CANADA! Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on DealerRater & Google.

Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing.

We are open Sundays from 12-5pm for your convenience.

Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it!

Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!


Car Nation Canada Direct is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including
Visit CarNationCanada.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2020 Kia Stinger GT ...
 4,485 KM
$51,910 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 300 30...
 121,210 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 32...
 142,341 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada Direct

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-1741

Alternate Numbers
1-888-856-1288

Send A Message