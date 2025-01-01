$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,830KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC1HG239608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 256
- Mileage 61,830 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
(905) 926-7121
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500