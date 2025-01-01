Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

61,830 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle
12174847

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

  1. 1739208095
  2. 1739208095
  3. 1739208095
  4. 1739208097
  5. 1739208097
  6. 1739208095
  7. 1739208096
  8. 1739208097
  9. 1739208097
  10. 1739208097
  11. 1739208098
  12. 1739208097
  13. 1739208097
  14. 1739208097
  15. 1739208095
  16. 1739208095
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,830KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC1HG239608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 256
  • Mileage 61,830 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gray Automotive Group

Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 ALL TERRAIN/CERTIFIED/4x4 for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 ALL TERRAIN/CERTIFIED/4x4 195,734 KM $25,988 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti QX80 LEATHER/SUNROOF/2 YR UNLIMITED KM WARRANTY for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Infiniti QX80 LEATHER/SUNROOF/2 YR UNLIMITED KM WARRANTY 192,299 KM $18,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-250 XL/8ft Box/2 YR WARRANTY for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Ford F-250 XL/8ft Box/2 YR WARRANTY 242,478 KM $24,388 + tax & lic

Email Gray Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(905) 926-XXXX

(click to show)

(905) 926-7121

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Gray Automotive Group

(905) 926-7121

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500