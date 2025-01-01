$29,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ w/2LZ/Leather/Sunroof/4x4
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ w/2LZ/Leather/Sunroof/4x4
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,038 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Loaded 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ w/2LZ Package comes blacked out on 22s with red brake calipers: 5.3L V8, 4WD, Z71 Package, Leather seats, Power seats, Heated seats, Sunroof, Nav/Backup Cam, Running boards, Tonneau cover, Bedliner + so much more. Safety Certification packages are available for only $799!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.
.
.
Welcome to Gray Automotive Group, proudly Canadian owned and operated since 2018. We believe that buying a vehicle should be an exciting and transparent experience. That’s why we strive to make the purchasing process as easy and enjoyable as possible, ensuring our customers have all the information they need to make their decision with confidence. Whether you’re buying your first car or upgrading to something new, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.
We are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Located at 3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON.
View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com
Safety Certification package available for $799. If you choose to purchase the vehicle as-is and safety the vehicle yourself, the following statement is required by OMVIC: This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gray Automotive Group
Email Gray Automotive Group
Gray Automotive Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-293-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-293-1913