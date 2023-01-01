$12,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
LS
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
248,000KM
- VIN: 1GNKVFED9HJ106534
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 248,000 KM
NO ACCIDENTS!! ROOM FOR 8!! BACKUP CAMERA, REAR A/C, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
