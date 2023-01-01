Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

248,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

  1. 1676496567
  2. 1676496567
  3. 1676496567
  4. 1676496566
  5. 1676496567
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
248,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9622720
  • VIN: 1GNKVFED9HJ106534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 248,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! ROOM FOR 8!! BACKUP CAMERA, REAR A/C, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2008 Acura CSX
258,000 KM
$6,795 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 180,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson
261,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory