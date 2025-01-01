Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*7 PASSENGERS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Chrysler Pacifica 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Rear Temp Control, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Power Sliding Doors, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seats, Power Tail Gate, Premium Audio System, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

155,070 KM

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

V6 TOURING-L *7 SEATS* CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

12807622

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

V6 TOURING-L *7 SEATS* CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,070KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG7HR603575

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3399
  • Mileage 155,070 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*7 PASSENGERS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Clean Chrysler Pacifica 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Rear Temp Control, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Roof Rack, Power Sliding Doors, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seats, Power Tail Gate, Premium Audio System, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Chrysler Pacifica