2017 Dodge Charger

79,998 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

2017 Dodge Charger

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT

2017 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

  1. 9467754
  2. 9467754
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

79,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9467754
  • Stock #: 239533BA
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG7HH654131

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 239533BA
  • Mileage 79,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Leggat Buying Advantage *Fees Apply

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

