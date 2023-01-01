$26,988+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Charger
SXT
79,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9467754
- Stock #: 239533BA
- VIN: 2C3CDXHG7HH654131
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 79,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Leggat Buying Advantage *Fees Apply
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
